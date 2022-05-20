Intrinsic ID appoints Reed Hinkel as VP of Business Development

Intrinsic ID welcomed industry veteran Reed Hinkel to the position of Vice President of Business Development. Reed brings more than 20 years of experience as a technology, IoT and cybersecurity expert in companies such as Arm and Texas Instruments.

At Intrinsic ID, he will help the company build a robust ecosystem, strengthen channel partnerships and expand into new markets to further solidify its leadership role in the embedded security industry.

“Reed brings tremendous experience and leadership to Intrinsic ID at a key inflection point for the company,” said Pim Tuyls, co-founder and CEO of Intrinsic ID. “The rapid adoption of IoT brings an increased demand for greater embedded security. Reed’s experience as an Arm transformation architect will help us expand and scale our technology to enable a stronger future for the IoT and embedded computing.”

Previously, Reed was Digital Transformation Architect at Arm and played an instrumental role in establishing the ecosystem behind the Arm Platform Security Architecture (PSA) framework. Arm PSA Certified is a global partnership of security-conscious companies that are building security best practices into devices at scale. It has become one of the fastest growing, most valued security ecosystems, globally.

“I’m thrilled to be joining a company with such a stellar reputation and successful track record,” said Reed Hinkel, Vice President of Business Development for Intrinsic ID. “Intrinsic ID enables a perfect foundation for authentication and security, helping to protect valuable intellectual property, secure data transmission, connectivity and provides supply chain assurance for SoCs. As the need for strong digital security becomes pervasive, the business opportunity for the company is expanding and I’m excited to help Intrinsic ID scale its reach and impact.”

Reed will be based in Austin, Texas and work as part of the senior management team to implement the company’s strategic growth plan.

Over the last three years, Intrinsic ID has been experiencing significant momentum driven by product innovations, new customers and heightened need for device-level security solutions. With almost 400 million devices in the market secured with Intrinsic ID PUFs, the company has the longest proven track record of reliability in the industry. This has strengthened its position in key markets including government and defense and IoT while expanding into new, high-growth segments such as the data center and automotive where there is a strong need for reliable and scalable security solutions.

PUF technology from Intrinsic ID creates a hardware root of trust based on the inherent uniqueness in each silicon chip to enable seamless, cost-effective, scalable security. It can be used on the smallest microcontrollers to high-performance FPGAs and at any stage of a product’s lifecycle to validate payment systems, secure connectivity, authenticate sensors, and protect sensitive data and systems.