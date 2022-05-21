Castellan Solutions announces integrations with leading emergency notification platforms

Castellan Solutions announces new integrations with leading emergency notification platforms, enabling organizations to drive crisis and disruption communications natively from within the Castellan resilience management platform.

Emergency notifications are a critical component of resilience management as they enable organizations to deliver timely, effective communications to protect their people and operations during a crisis.

“While Castellan offers its own emergency notification option, customers already using one of these third-party platforms may prefer to continue using that platform as their primary notification system,” stated Annie Asrari, Chief Product Officer of Castellan. “Integrating these respected providers with the Castellan platform allows resilience leaders to manage their critical communications more seamlessly and effectively. During an incident, they can now leverage their primary notification system without ever leaving the Castellan platform.”

Key features of the notification connectors include:

Draft, launch, and manage third-party incident notifications natively within Castellan . Leverage message templates created in your third-party system to drive emergency notifications directly from Castellan.

. Leverage message templates created in your third-party system to drive emergency notifications directly from Castellan. Enable live syncing between your Castellan contacts and the contacts in your third-party platform. Changes made in Castellan are sent to your third-party system, streamlining maintenance to ensure contacts are always in sync.

Additional features include:

Enhancements to the Castellan mobile application

New accessibility capabilities that align with the WCAG 2.1 Level AA standard

Enhancements to dependency mapping and Advanced Insights Reporting

Built for the evolution of business continuity towards broader risk and resilience management, the Castellan SaaS platform enables users to leverage automation and intelligence to solve operational resilience, business continuity, and crisis management challenges in one centralized location.