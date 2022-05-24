Taking the right approach to data extortion

Cybercriminals often specialize. An extortion effort usually begins with a person or a team selecting targets in one of two ways: either they get a request from an extortionist or they just find their own victim to sell access to.

Attackers pick victims who are likely to result in a good payout, and those are unfortunately the same ones buying products aimed at keeping the bad guys out.

In this video for Help Net Security, Dennis Underwood, CEO of Cyber Crucible, talks about why we’re taking the wrong approach to data extortion and how to take the right one.