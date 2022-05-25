Netskope extends data protection capabilities to endpoint devices and private apps

Netskope announced a key expansion of data protection capabilities to endpoint devices and private apps. The introduction of a patented endpoint data loss prevention (DLP) solution will enable Netskope Intelligent SSE customers to protect data everywhere it moves across the hybrid enterprise.

Zero trust principles are critical to SSE, which describes the security stack needed to enable a modern Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture. Data protection is of utmost importance throughout a SASE architecture—specifically, the need for security to move with data wherever it is accessed, and apply zero trust to determine the right level of access. Additionally, legacy and endpoint DLP offerings have failed enterprises by being siloed, complicated, and intrusive, hindering user productivity.

Netskope has been consistently recognized by top industry analysts for its advanced data protection capabilities. With today’s continued expansion of the Netskope Intelligent SSE platform, Netskope customers will be able to protect data across SaaS, IaaS, private applications, web, e-mail, and endpoint devices from a single converged data protection solution, leveraging machine learning, user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA), and insider threat mitigation capabilities to improve security efficacy, efficiency, and agility.

Notable features of Endpoint DLP include:

Context-aware, zero trust data protection on local peripherals and devices, such as USB drives and printers

Unified data classification, policy enforcement, and incident management for DLP across SaaS, IaaS, private apps, web, e-mail, and endpoint devices

A patented lightweight endpoint agent with cloud-based inspection and contextual data protection policies that enhance the user experience

Machine learning and Advanced Analytics to help simplify data classification and policy definition, lowering operational overhead

UEBA, which makes it possible to identify and stop complex data loss scenarios such as insider risk, where users are unintentionally or even maliciously abusing their access to data

“No SASE or zero trust journey will be successful without data protection capabilities that can address all critical use cases in a way that is easy to deploy and doesn’t slow down users,” said John Martin, Chief Product Officer, Netskope. “The introduction of Endpoint DLP extends Netskope’s award-winning data protection capabilities that much further, to critical use cases with endpoint devices. While some competitors may offer unified policy and management or provide data protection for certain vectors, Netskope is the only vendor that can provide truly converged data protection across the full IT environment. We are very excited to deliver Endpoint DLP to customers as another Netskope game-changer.”

With Netskope’s new eDLP, we can now offer single-pass data protection —across all vectors, from the cloud to the endpoint —with unified policies, within a single management console,” said Mick Coady, Global Vice President CyberSecurity Solutions, World Wide Technology. “As a Platinum Partner in Netskope’s Evolve partner program, we’re seeing the huge growth opportunity that Netskope’s Intelligent SSE approach represents. This new addition will accelerate that growth.”

A work-from-anywhere, or “hybrid,” environment makes it increasingly difficult to maintain security models based on implicit trust in any entity that wants to connect. Zero trust principles enable organizations to govern access to data based on behavior by users, devices, networks, and applications— increasing confidence in policy enforcement everywhere.

By evaluating several contextual elements—user identity, device identity and security posture, time of day, geolocation, business role, sensitivity level of the data, and more—the resource itself can determine an appropriate level of confidence, or trust, only for that specific interaction and only for that specific resource. Using Netskope Intelligent SSE with zero trust principles applied throughout the environment, businesses become more agile, reduce risk, and streamline solution deployment and maintenance.

“DLP has been extremely complicated and cumbersome, and that’s before you factor in cloud, web, email, private apps, and endpoints,” said Frank Dickson, IDC Group Vice President, Security & Trust. “Netskope looks to address complexity with integration, providing a unified cloud delivered solution. Compared to old school network and endpoint-based DLP solutions, having DLP in this integrated solution makes it dramatically easier to protect data wherever it may be and in a manner that is frictionless for end users. It is a win-win.”