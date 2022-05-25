Kellie Snyder joins Onapsis as Chief Customer Officer

Onapsis announced the appointment of Kellie Snyder as Chief Customer Officer. In her role, Snyder is responsible for serving as the voice of the customer and delivering maximum value in customer partnerships in line with Onapsis’ vision to secure the world’s most critical enterprise applications that power the global economy.

Snyder brings over 25 years of experience leading customer engagement functions for both private and public companies of various sizes and stages. This includes some of the largest companies and brands in the world. She served as Vice President of Consulting at Adobe for four years, where she managed a team of 300 consultants serving six different solutions as part of the company’s $1B Digital Marketing division.

Snyder also has a proven track record of helping early to mid-stage start-ups like Day Software, Lithium, and Deputy transform their customer success strategies and deliver impactful customer experiences. Most recently she served as Vice President of Global Professional Services at Salsify, where she accelerated customer value, drove retention and increased subscription revenue while ensuring the company’s partner strategy and financial success.

“Onapsis is well-positioned for rapid growth with an incredibly exciting roster of customers, including 20% of the Fortune 100,” Snyder said. “I am thrilled to join an executive team that doesn’t lose sight of putting customers first in every part of the journey, even amid rapid growth as an established market leader in securing business-critical enterprise applications. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to expand on this success by finding new ways to elevate the customer experience.”

Snyder joins Onapsis’ senior leadership team on the heels of several major executive appointments, including the recent announcement of Denis Cashman as Chief Financial Officer, Sadik Al-Abdulla as Chief Product Officer and Rocco Donnino as Senior Vice President of Global Strategic Alliances and Channels.

She will grow and nurture the customer experience by overseeing the development and execution of new strategies to unite every sector of the business. Onapsis customers can expect to see this customer-centric vision produce new avenues for customer engagement, including more opportunities to share feedback during product development and new training collaborations to drive success. Snyder will also work closely with Onapsis’ partners to ensure they have the tools needed to scale their Onapsis-powered service business and help their customers assess, analyze and remediate complex security and compliance issues within their business-critical infrastructure.

“Kellie has decades of experience helping organizations scale processes to optimize the customer experience, gain internal efficiency and ultimately maximize customer value and retention,” said Mariano Nunez, CEO and Co-founder, Onapsis. “Her proven track record managing large teams within rapidly growing companies to deliver an exceptional customer experience will be a huge asset as Onapsis seeks to preserve our exceptional level of customer service amid rapid expansion.”