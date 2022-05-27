Linksys announces new series of WiFi 6 mesh solutions for all at-home needs

Linksys announced two new WiFi 6 mesh systems designed to deliver peak wireless performance for all at-home needs including remote working, streaming content, multi-user gaming and more.

The Linksys Hydra 6 and Linksys Atlas 6 are Linksys’ newest entry-level dual-band products in the company’s family of WiFi 6 mesh systems and come at the most affordable prices to date for the brand.

“There is an increased need for wireless connectivity that can handle the influx of devices on home networks, and deliver reliable, secure and private connections,” said Alan Cohen, VP of Marketing and Head of Product at Linksys. “Our mission is to connect everyone securely and through the launch of these systems, we provide our customers with two new options for fast speed, coverage, and connectivity at an affordable price point.”

Linksys Atlas 6

The Linksys Atlas 6 is the newest whole-home mesh system in Linksys’ portfolio of products. Speed and performance at an affordable price, the Linksys Atlas 6 is ideal for hybrid work, online gaming, 4K UHD streaming, and more. The dual-band router works best with internet service plans up to a gigabit. Each Node has three 1Gbps Ethernet LAN ports for connecting wired devices to wireless networks and provides access to 160MHz channels for superfast wireless connections.

The Linksys Atlas 6 is available in three configurations. The 1-pack supports up to 25 devices and covers ~2,000 square feet, the 2-pack supports up to 50 devices and covers ~4,000 square feet, and the 3-pack supports up to 75 devices and up to ~6,000 square feet.

Linksys Hydra 6

The Linksys Hydra 6 delivers high-speed wireless data for up to 25 devices over 2,000 square feet. The Linksys Hydra 6 WiFi 6 dual-band mesh router delivers dramatically faster, robust, and reliable wireless connections. Ideal for super smooth 4K UHD streaming, video conferencing, online gaming, and more. The router works best with internet service plans up to a gigabit. It provides 160 MHz channels for superfast wireless connections and has four 1 GbE Ethernet ports to connect wired devices such as gaming devices, television, DVR, and more to the wireless network.

Additional features and benefits for the Linksys Atlas 6 and Hydra 6:

Fast to set up. Easy to manage . – The Linksys App makes it simple to set up your WiFi network and you can control and monitor your WiFi from anywhere.

. – The Linksys App makes it simple to set up your WiFi network and you can control and monitor your WiFi from anywhere. Linksys Intelligent Mesh Technology – Dynamically optimize speeds and maximize the use of all bands to reduce congestion, latency and buffering.

– Dynamically optimize speeds and maximize the use of all bands to reduce congestion, latency and buffering. Security and privacy you can trust – Protect your home with automatic software updates so your network is always secure and up to date. Parental controls and separate guest networks keep devices safe.

– Protect your home with automatic software updates so your network is always secure and up to date. Parental controls and separate guest networks keep devices safe. Peace of mind – Linksys products pass 25 quality tests, are backed by a 3-year warranty, and have 24/7 tech support.

– Linksys products pass 25 quality tests, are backed by a 3-year warranty, and have 24/7 tech support. Grow as needed – When your family, home and needs grow, your WiFi should grow with you. Add more nodes to expand coverage for stronger connection and to handle more devices as needed.

– When your family, home and needs grow, your WiFi should grow with you. Add more nodes to expand coverage for stronger connection and to handle more devices as needed. Robust. Stable. Reliable. – Built with the Qualcomm Immersive Home 214 Platform users can expect great connectivity throughout the home.