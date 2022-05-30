Ransomware attacks still the #1 threat to businesses and organizations

In 2021, ransomware attacks continued to be one of the most prominent threats targeting businesses and organizations worldwide.

High-profile attacks disrupted operations of companies in various sectors.

For example, Colonial Pipeline attack interrupted critical infrastructure, JBS Foods attack influenced food processing, and the CNA breach disrupted the insurance industry.

Following the attacks, pressure of law enforcement on ransomware gangs intensified, though simultaneously these threat actors continued to evolve.

They are not only becoming more technologically sophisticated but are also extensively leveraging the growing cybercrime ecosystem looking to find new partners, services and tools for their operations.

In this video for Help Net Security, Victoria Kivilevich, Director of Threat Intelligence at KELA, talks about the Annual Cybercrime Intelligence report dedicated to ransomware trends.