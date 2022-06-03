F5 adds new capabilities to provide customers with more control over modern application architectures

F5 announced enhancements to F5 Distributed Cloud Services to help customers safeguard and deliver the digital experiences that have become vital to everyday life in the ways we interact, seek out entertainment, and purchase goods and services.

Introduced earlier this year, F5 Distributed Cloud Services provide a SaaS-based, platform-driven approach to secure the essential elements of connected experiences through a comprehensive set of web, mobile app, and API protections. This announcement expands these capabilities with new solutions that support additional platforms, defend against common attacks, and provide customers with more control over modern application architectures.

“Many organizations have found that by adding or expanding digital services for users, they may have inadvertently increased the attack surface for any number of emerging threats,” said Haiyan Song, EVP and GM, Security & Distributed Cloud Product Group, F5. “Accordingly, companies are prioritizing security solutions that can help them extend compelling capabilities—and competitive differentiation to delight their customers—without sacrificing security and privacy. F5 remains focused on providing a growing portfolio of security solutions to safeguard even the most diverse application ecosystems.”

As organizations enhance the digital services provided to users and pursue a wider breadth of infrastructure models to improve performance and reduce costs, application service environments have become more complex. Two such related trends have been the rise in companies’ reliance on APIs and multi-cloud environments to support applications, with this year’s State of Application Strategy Report finding that 78% of organizations are currently focused on API security measures, and over three-quarters of respondents reporting that they now run applications in multiple clouds.

To be effective in today’s dynamic security landscape and support adaptive applications, vendors must provide solutions that reduce operational complexity and offer a set of controls that is constantly evolving, both through the use of sophisticated AI/ML technologies and the rapid introduction of new services (such as connecting bot protection to popular CDNs, application delivery controllers, and e-commerce and application platforms). F5’s approach to comprehensive security is further strengthened through technology partnerships and ecosystem integrations.

Security enhancements to F5 Distributed Cloud Services include:

Distributed Cloud Bot Defense Connector for BIG-IP – With continuing integration efforts stemming from the Shape Security acquisition, Distributed Cloud Bot Defense capabilities have been added to F5’s flagship platform, both as a native module in current BIG-IP version 17 software and via an iApp for previous versions. Distributed Cloud Bot Defense collects rich client-side signals, transmits this telemetry to its data system, uses AI to detect bot retooling, and immediately deploys rule updates for real-time detection to help organizations stay ahead of attackers.

“No one security vendor can do it all, but some are clearly leading the pack,” said Chris Steffen, Managing Research Director, Enterprise Management Associates. “F5’s innovation and expertise combine its new SaaS-based portfolio through F5 Distributed Cloud Services, a substantial install base across the Fortune 500, and valuable threat intelligence through F5 Labs to offer an ecosystem-based approach aimed at protecting any application and API, anywhere, from hackers and bots.”

“F5 Distributed Cloud Bot Defense is the most trusted solution in the banking industry for security and fraud protection,” said Simon-Pierre LeBel, VP, IT Ops & Security, Flinks. “It was an obvious choice to partner with them and set the same high standards for our open banking solutions.”

“F5 Distributed Cloud Bot Defense allowed us to focus on delivering other features and services for our users instead of worrying about the availability and scaling to be able to handle the nonsense that credential stuffing attacks were causing,” said Lou Senko, Chief Availability Officer, Q2.

As an additional example of customers deploying F5 Distributed Cloud Services, a separate announcement was issued today detailing collaboration between F5 and SoftBank focused on edge computing.