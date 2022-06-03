Parallels RAS 19 improves deployment flexibility for workloads and optimizes data security

Parallels released the public technical preview of Parallels RAS (Remote Application Server) 19. The latest updates and features of this release will enable organizations of all sizes to leverage improved deployment flexibility to lift and shift workloads to the cloud, increase data security, and streamline IT costs and management.

The new features in Parallels RAS 19 were designed to solve common critical issues organizations face; address the exponential growth of remote working, greater usage of private or public cloud, the unprecedented increase in cyberattacks, and the need to provide employee experiences that equal the quality of everyday consumer experiences. Through this release, Parallels RAS can now empower businesses to:

Improve deployment flexibility for lift and shift workloads – Provide organizations and their employees with improved deployment flexibility that extends to multi-cloud for virtual applications and desktop delivery along with multiple application deployment methods. This is becoming a standard business requirement as we step into the next phase of hybrid working.

– Provide organizations and their employees with improved deployment flexibility that extends to multi-cloud for virtual applications and desktop delivery along with multiple application deployment methods. This is becoming a standard business requirement as we step into the next phase of hybrid working. Secure their remote workforce – Provide IT leaders with the governance to protect remote workers from new era cybersecurity threats – creating a company culture based on guarding against the weak links of human errors.

– Provide IT leaders with the governance to protect remote workers from new era cybersecurity threats – creating a company culture based on guarding against the weak links of human errors. Streamline their cost and IT management – Enable cross-functional teams to manage their IT budgets while promoting faster product delivery. These new features will help ensure a more efficient use of resources with automation capabilities and streamlined configurations, which will reduce IT management efforts while providing lower consumption costs.

We are committed to bringing innovation to our customers and have built a virtual desktop infrastructure solution that will help employees be productive anywhere,” said Christian Aquilina, Sr. Director of Product Management for Parallels RAS. “And with Parallels RAS 19 we have extended deployment flexibility and security while keeping simplicity at the forefront.”

Key Parallels RAS 19 new features include:

Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a cloud provider

MSIX app attach integration

Let’s Encrypt certificate management

Parallels Client for Windows on ARM64

Expression-based filtering and policies

Power management

Email-based account discovery

Logon hours control

Multiple Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) providers

Specific URL redirection

The public technical preview of Parallels RAS 19 provides early access to the new features that will help improve deployment flexibility and security while keeping simplicity in mind.