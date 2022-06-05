Titi Cole joins Datadog Board of Directors

Datadog announced the appointment of Citigroup’s Titi Cole to its Board of Directors. Cole is Citigroup’s CEO of Legacy Franchises, overseeing the bank’s consumer business in Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Mexico.

She is a member of Citigroup’s Executive Management Team and also serves as a Member of the Board of Grupo Financiero Citibanamex, S.A. de C.V. and Banco Nacional de México, S.A.

“Driving digital transformation has been a key focus throughout my career in order to better meet customer needs and deliver business results,” said Cole. “Datadog’s monitoring and security platform helps global businesses understand, manage and drive value from their digital offerings and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. I look forward to working with the Board and Executive team to continue Datadog’s success.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Titi Cole to our Board of Directors,” said Olivier Pomel, Chief Executive Officer at Datadog. “Titi is an accomplished leader with proven success leading and scaling global organizations. She brings deep expertise in global business and strategic planning that will be invaluable to Datadog through our next phase of growth.”

Prior to her current role, Cole served as Citigroup’s Head of Global Operations and Fraud Prevention and the Chief Client Officer for Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM). Cole also served as the Global Diversity & Inclusion Champion for PBWM, where she led initiatives to increase representation of women and underrepresented groups across the business.

Cole has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry and has held senior leadership roles at several large global banks and McKinsey & Company. She earned a bachelor of economics degree from the University of Ibadan in Nigeria and a master of business administration degree from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. Cole serves on the Board of Trustees for Queens University of Charlotte.