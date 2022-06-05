Mirantis collaborates with Docker to accelerate application design and delivery for developers

Mirantis announced a partnership with Docker to make it easier for Docker Desktop users to quickly start a K0s Kubernetes cluster on the local desktop and use Lens, the leading Kubernetes IDE (integrated development environment) to simplify Kubernetes.

Recently, Docker announced the launch of an extensions API (application programming interface) called Docker Extensions that enables partners to extend Docker Desktop capabilities with additional capabilities for developers. With this announcement, Mirantis is introducing an extension that brings the simplicity of Lens Kubernetes and the ease of use of K0s and its functionality directly to Docker Desktop users.

“This brings together two hugely popular technologies and integrates the functions of Lens for the users of Docker Desktop who are increasingly working in Kubernetes,” said Miska Kaipiainen, vice president of engineering, Mirantis. “It gives them easy access to a Kubernetes cluster while continuing to work within their familiar Docker Desktop.”

Now, millions of Docker Desktop developers can leverage a lightweight Kubernetes cluster based on K0s, which is optimized for development workloads, running in Docker Desktop provided by Lens.

“Developers just want to build and deploy their apps without worrying about the underlying infrastructure – including Kubernetes,” said Adrian Ionel, CEO and co-founder, Mirantis. “Docker Desktop easily connects them to the Lens desktop, where they get full situational awareness of all their Kubernetes deployments – both on the desktop and anywhere else, eliminating complexity and giving them the full value of Kubernetes. With the Docker Desktop Extensions API, we’re empowering developers to build and deploy their apps quickly and easily – without worrying about infrastructure.”

Docker Desktop runs on Linux, MacOS, and Windows machines and is used to build and share containerized applications and microservices.

“Docker is obsessed with developer ergonomics and is committed to filling and improving the developer experience gap,” said Jake Levirne, head of Product at Docker. “We welcome Mirantis to the Docker Extension marketplace, expanding the applications and capabilities available for millions of registered Docker developers.”

With more than 5 million downloads, more than 600,000 users, and 17,500 stars on GitHub, Lens open source is the most popular IDE for Kubernetes. A desktop application, Lens lowers the barrier of entry for those just getting started with Kubernetes and radically improving productivity for people with more experience.

Lens eliminates the Kubernetes complexity that has hindered mainstream developer adoption since its inception. Lens enables users to easily manage, develop, debug, monitor, and troubleshoot their workloads across multiple clusters in real time. It supports any certified Kubernetes distribution on any infrastructure. The Lens desktop application works with MacOS, Windows, and Linux operating systems.