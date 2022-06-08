Onapsis’ product updates strengthen business application security

At RSA Conference 2022, Onapsis announced enhanced information security solutions for its Assess and Defend products.

Building on the momentum from the Assess Baseline launch, Onapsis is extending the reach of Onapsis Research Labs to the network layer to make it easier for cybersecurity teams to protect what matters most with a new Network Detection Rule Pack for Onapsis Defend and further enhancing support for SAP SuccessFactors, a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution, and the Onapsis SaaS platform.

Business-critical applications are increasingly at risk, as customers struggle to keep up with unpatched vulnerabilities, ERP-focused threat actor groups, and other cyber hazards on a global scale. In this environment it is essential that organizations are equipped with the proper tools to patch or mitigate those critical vulnerabilities that are repeatedly exploited by cybercriminals.

Onapsis’ new product updates will deliver valuable, business-critical threat intelligence capabilities to an organization’s existing network security solutions; increase support for cloud-based SAP SuccessFactors to better track user privileges, permissions, and suspicious behavior; and enhance its SaaS for Assess offering.

“With our new additions to Onapsis Defend and Onapsis Assess, customers are offered an extra layer of protection and an accelerated time-to-value with simplified deployment,” said Sadik Al-Abdulla, Chief Product Officer of Onapsis. “Onapsis Research Labs and our product teams are continuously digging deeper to help the world’s most reputable and distinguished brands successfully integrate their business-critical applications into their existing cybersecurity programs. These offerings exemplify our commitment to innovation and delivering pragmatic solutions that have an immediate impact on their security posture.”

Key enhancements and additions to the Onapsis platform:

Network Detection Rule Pack for Onapsis Defend : The ability to protect SAP landscapes from threats prior to the release of vendor patches is a critical benefit of Onapsis, the most impactful and prolific supplier of vulnerability research to SAP. An increasing number of threats have network-exploitable components to them, and with this subscription pack of Snort rules built on Onapsis Research Labs’ unique threat intelligence, Onapsis Defend customers gain an extra layer of protection with open-source rules for network-based threats that can be imported into any Snort-compatible network security products deployed by organizations as part of their defense-in-depth strategies.

: SuccessFactors delivers key human resources functions such as employee experience management, core human resources and payroll, talent management, and more. SuccessFactors collects a plethora of sensitive data, such as bank account information and compensation calculations, that organizations must protect for regulatory and reputation purposes. Over 7,400 organizations, including 43% of Fortune 500 companies, use SAP SuccessFactors, and with Onapsis Assess, issue remediation time is reduced by 83%. With Onapsis Assess for SAP SuccessFactors, organizations are able to run security assessments and scan for threats, as well as automate testing and validation of IT general controls to support audits for data privacy regulations. Onapsis SaaS for Assess: Highly scalable and easy to configure, Onapsis SaaS for Assess is a zero-footprint model that accelerates time-to-value by simplifying deployment and management for Onapsis’ premier vulnerability management offerings. With direct attacks on business-critical applications increasing, organizations can move more quickly to protect their critical systems and see a faster ROI with Onapsis SaaS for Assess.

“Business-critical application security is becoming increasingly important as threat actors continue to mature. It is more important now than ever that organizations running on these applications are implementing the proper tools to protect themselves against these threats,” added Mariano Nunez, CEO of Onapsis. “We’re taking this protection a step further by ensuring Onapsis customers have access to the most robust and integratable enhancements that continue to safeguard and support their critical systems.”