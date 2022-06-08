82% of CIOs believe their software supply chains are vulnerable

The shift to cloud native development, along with the increased speed in development brought about by the adoption of DevOps processes, has made the challenges connected with securing software supply chains infinitely more complex.

Meanwhile, adversaries, motivated by the success of high-profile software supply chain attacks on companies like SolarWinds and Kaseya, are stepping up attacks against software build and distribution environments.

The sharp increase in the number and sophistication of these attacks over the last 12 months has brought this issue into sharp focus, gaining the attention of CEOs and Boards.

As a result, CIOs are becoming increasingly concerned about the serious business disruptions, revenue loss, data theft and customer damage that can result from successful cyberattacks to software supply chains.

“Digital transformation has made every business a software developer. And as a result, software development environments have become huge target for attackers,” said Kevin Bocek, VP of threat intelligence and business development for Venafi. “Hackers have discovered that successful supply chain attacks, especially those that target machine identities, are extremely efficient and more profitable.”