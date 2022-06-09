OwnBackup hires Courtnee LeClaire as CMO and Alyssa Lahar as CPO

OwnBackup announced that Courtnee LeClaire has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer, and Alyssa Lahar has joined as Chief People Officer.

“I am very excited to welcome Courtnee and Alyssa to our team,” said Sam Gutmann, CEO at OwnBackup. “Both of these roles are critical to our success as we continue to grow and work toward our mission of helping customers own their data on any SaaS platform.”

Courtnee LeClaire comes to OwnBackup with over 25 years of marketing experience for some of the world’s foremost brands, including Disney, the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, Intel, and Apple. Most recently, she served as CMO for Livongo, a rapidly growing digital health company which she helped lead through a successful digital health tech IPO, followed by the largest digital health acquisition in history by Teladoc Health.

As Chief Marketing Officer, LeClaire will be leveraging her capacity for storytelling and brand building to help OwnBackup differentiate themselves in a rapidly growing SaaS industry.

Alyssa Lahar joins OwnBackup from ZoomInfo, where she spent the past three years scaling the company from 950 employees to over 3,000 and leading the organization through a successful IPO. Alyssa spent the first 19 years of her career at Dell EMC in a variety of roles within their Human Resources organization.

As OwnBackup plans to once again double the size of their team this year, Lahar will be focused on the development and advancement of our Human Resources strategy which will include efforts to attract, retain, and develop the industry’s best talent.