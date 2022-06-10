Intel hires April Miller Boise as EVP and Chief Legal Officer

Intel announced that April Miller Boise has been appointed executive vice president and chief legal officer to lead Intel’s global legal, trade and government affairs team, starting July 6. Miller Boise succeeds Steven Rodgers, who retired this year after more than 20 years at Intel.

Miller Boise will become a member of the executive leadership team and will report directly to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. She will also act as a strategic adviser to the Intel executive leadership team and board of directors.

“With more than 25 years of experience across global markets and several industries, April is the rare combination of innovative business leader and talented attorney,” Gelsinger said. “Our ambitious goals for Intel are set against an increasingly complex legal and policy environment, and April’s breadth of skills and experience make her a critical addition to our leadership team as we pursue the largest transformation in the company’s history.”

Miller Boise joins Intel from Eaton Corp., where she served as executive vice president and chief legal officer. Prior to joining Eaton in 2020, Miller Boise served as senior vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary for Meritor. Throughout her more than 25-year career, Miller Boise has held various executive leadership roles, including general counsel, head of global mergers and acquisitions, and corporate secretary.

“Intel has been at the forefront of innovation, technology and global business for decades, cultivating a world-class legal, trade and government affairs organization,” Miller Boise said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead such a talented group, and I look forward to working with Pat and his leadership team during this pivotal time in Intel’s history.”

Miller Boise holds a Juris Doctor from The University of Chicago Law School and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan Business School. She is a member of the board of directors of Trane Technologies.