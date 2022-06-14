Using compliance to create value for your organization

In this video for Help Net Security, Patrick Sullivan, VP of Customer Success at A-LIGN, talks about the value of modern compliance programs.

As organizations work on compliance with existing legislation, it’s imperative, first and foremost, that they decide what it is that they really intend to create with the compliance program itself. Only in light of that determination and recognition can they really understand if they’re optimizing risks and costs to support the program they’re setting out to build.