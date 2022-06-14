OneSpan appoints Lara Mataac as General Counsel and CCO

OneSpan announced the addition of Lara Mataac as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer to lead the company’s legal team and oversee corporate governance and compliance.

With nearly two decades of legal, compliance, corporate governance, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) experience focused on public and private cloud-based technology companies, Mataac will play a key role in OneSpan’s strategic transformation.

Most recently, Mataac served as General Counsel at Constant Contact, where she led the legal and compliance team during a period of transformation after the company’s spinout from Endurance International Group (EIG). Prior to Constant Contact, Mataac spent eight years at EIG, most recently as Deputy General Counsel. At EIG, she was the legal lead for the company’s IPO, was responsible for public company compliance, corporate governance, M&A, and employment matters, and was instrumental in EIG’s take-private transaction.

Before EIG, she was Corporate Legal Director at Bottomline Technologies. Earlier in her career, Mataac represented public and private companies in ongoing securities law matters, corporate governance, M&A, and capital markets transactions at the law firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP.

“As we build upon our strong security and e-signature foundation to bring secure digital agreement solutions to market, our message is resonating and attracting top talent like Lara,” said OneSpan President and CEO, Matthew Moynahan. “Lara’s strong background and extensive understanding of complex legal and compliance issues are a great fit for our team. I’m thrilled to have her join my executive leadership team.”

“OneSpan has a long history as a trusted security partner to global blue-chip enterprises,” said Mataac. ​“I’m excited to join OneSpan at this critical juncture as it begins its transformation to drive accelerated growth and profitability.”