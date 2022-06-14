Zyxel WiFi 6E APs enable organizations to reduce network interference

Zyxel Networks announced a family of WiFi 6E access points (APs) that enable businesses to enjoy the performance benefits provided through use of the newly-opened 6GHz WiFi spectrum.

Ideal for deployment in crowded, high-density environments, Zyxel’s new series of WiFi 6E APs includes: WAX640S-6E AXE7800 WiFi 6E Tri-Band (4×4 + 2×2 + 2×2) Access Point, WAX620D-6E AXE5400 WiFi 6E Dual-Band (2×2 + 4×4) Access Point, and NWA220AX-6E AXE5400 WiFi 6E Dual-Band (2×2 + 4×4) Access Point.

WiFi 6E provides the ideal solution to WiFi spectrum congestion by using the 6GHz band which offers 2.5 times more capacity, super-wide channels for bandwidth-intensive applications, and no interference from microwaves and non-WiFi 6E devices. Zyxel’s WiFi 6E APs are designed to increase performance in high-density environments, such as SMBs, schools, hotels, and other hospitality venues, that have to accommodate a growing number of WiFi devices on their networks.

Each person on the network typically has multiple devices that need to be connected, such as phones, laptops, tablets, and smart watches. Zyxel WiFi 6E access points offer a solution that enables organizations to stay on top of the growing demand on their WiFi networks as more WiFi 6E clients come into use.

Features and benefits of Zyxel’s WiFi 6E Access Points:

Extended range in the 6GHz band – Zyxel 6E Boost technology helps to increase the distance covered by WiFi 6E by employing four streams in 6GHz utilizing a combination of finely-tuned 4×4 6GHz radios, quality RF filters and optimized components, to extend the range of the AP and maximize the connectivity of devices from greater distances in high-density environments.

– Zyxel 6E Boost technology helps to increase the distance covered by WiFi 6E by employing four streams in 6GHz utilizing a combination of finely-tuned 4×4 6GHz radios, quality RF filters and optimized components, to extend the range of the AP and maximize the connectivity of devices from greater distances in high-density environments. Future-proof WiFi solution – WAX620D-6E and NWA220AX-6E APs feature BandFlex, an industry-leading radio design that can be configured to operate in either 5GHz or 6GHz bands. More budget-friendly than full-fledged tri-band APs, WAX620D-6E and NWA220AX-6E APs can be deployed to off-load WiFi traffic in congested areas to 6GHz, or they can be deployed as 5GHz APs and switched to 6GHz when more compatible devices are operating in a particular area.

– WAX620D-6E and NWA220AX-6E APs feature BandFlex, an industry-leading radio design that can be configured to operate in either 5GHz or 6GHz bands. More budget-friendly than full-fledged tri-band APs, WAX620D-6E and NWA220AX-6E APs can be deployed to off-load WiFi traffic in congested areas to 6GHz, or they can be deployed as 5GHz APs and switched to 6GHz when more compatible devices are operating in a particular area. Minimizes interference for maximum performance – Zyxel WiFi 6E APs feature an advanced RF filter with Advanced Cellular Coexistence which minimizes interference from nearby 5GHz channels and 4G/5G mobile networks. WAX640S-6E also includes a smart antenna which continuously monitors the connection and adaptively adjusts its antenna patterns to mitigate co-channel interference and boost WiFi performance.

– Zyxel WiFi 6E APs feature an advanced RF filter with Advanced Cellular Coexistence which minimizes interference from nearby 5GHz channels and 4G/5G mobile networks. WAX640S-6E also includes a smart antenna which continuously monitors the connection and adaptively adjusts its antenna patterns to mitigate co-channel interference and boost WiFi performance. Flexible management – WAX640S-6E and WAX620D-6E come with a one-year Nebula Pro Pack license and support standalone, controller, and Nebula cloud-based management, providing full flexibility of management in any network environment. NWA220AX-6E can be managed as a standalone device or via the cloud with a free base pack license for Zyxel Nebula.

“Performance and connectivity issues caused by interference and congestion has long been an issue with WiFi networks, and is particularly problematic in high-density environments, and when using latency-sensitive applications such as VR/AR, 8K video streaming, and online gaming,” explained Shawn Rogers, Market Development Manager at Zyxel Networks. “Our family of WiFi 6E access points enable businesses to greatly reduce network interference by using the new 6GHz WiFi spectrum. Zyxel’s WiFi 6E products deliver extended range and flexibility of management, to provide a cost-effective solution for upgrading existing WiFi infrastructures to provide reliable, multi-gigabit, low-latency connectivity for critical applications.”

Zyxel WAX620D-6E and NWA220AX-6E WiFi 6E Access Points carry limited lifetime warranties and are available now through all Zyxel authorized resellers and e-commerce partners at a street prices of $399.99 and $199.99 USD, respectively. WAX640S-6E will be available in Q3 2022.