Koverse Data Platform 4.0 empowers organizations to enforce zero trust for data management

Koverse released Koverse Data Platform (KDP) 4.0, a security-first data platform that introduces attribute-based access controls (ABAC) to enforce zero trust for data, allowing customers to safely work with complex and sensitive information to power the most demanding analytics, data science, and AI use cases.

KDP 4.0 creates an incredibly flexible, unified security model across data at the dataset and record level, increasing the value and utilization of all data within an organization, particularly of mixed sensitivities, by delivering fine-grained control to ensure authorized use.

“We know the challenges that security-conscious government organizations and highly regulated industries struggle with when using complex and sensitive data,” said Jon Matsuo, President and CEO of Koverse. “We understand that often the most sensitive data is the most valuable, yet security and privacy create barriers to use. To that end, we created a platform that enables organizations to use data safely, with security top of mind, for critical mission agility.”

KDP 4.0 uniquely provides zero trust for data management, rapidly ingesting, indexing, storing, and securing all data including structured and unstructured, batch and continuously streaming, and classified and unclassified data, from any source. Built by the architects behind the software that protects the NSA’s data, KDP goes beyond conventional security approaches to zero trust for data by applying ABAC, which takes the unique properties of each individual data element along with the attributes of each user into account to make an unlimited number of unique complex authorization decisions in real-time.

As a result, organizations are shifting focus from making one decision to allow users into the security perimeter, to an environment in which thousands of individual authorization decisions happen every second, based on each user and each piece of data.

KDP’s open architecture ensures customers remain in control of their data at all times, and supports the tools and technologies teams already use, including popular AI/ML libraries, data science notebooks, and BI tools. KDP 4.0 is available as a service (SaaS) or self-managed.

With KDP 4.0, organizations can simply plug in their authentication system and define the security attributes, or use industry specific security attributes. The platform scales with new datasets and attribute labels as needed, ensuring no degradation in performance. The ability to index, label and secure any data, even unstructured data, is an industry-first; other solutions are simply unable to address the complexity and fine-grained authorization needed for Zero Trust control of any kind of data.

“A security-focused approach to data management ensures that organizations are extracting the most value possible from data,” said Kathleen Walch, Managing Partner and Principal Analyst at Cognilytica. “It begins with bringing siloed and inaccessible data into one place and eliminating cumbersome data preparation and engineering tasks to accelerate AI and machine learning outcomes. KDP 4.0 addresses exactly this, using ABAC as a foundation for delivering industry leading Zero Trust for data.”

KDP 4.0’s comprehensive, security-first approach builds on the strengths already demonstrated in previous deployments by adding out-of-the-box ABAC for projects of any size in minutes, providing customers with true, zero trust for data capabilities. zero trust is enforced even within the various platform micro-services, with additional fine-grained, attribute-based authorization checks for every data access request, so every team member sees only the data they need.

In fact, when data is initially loaded into KDP 4.0, access to a specific dataset or record or even knowledge of its existence can be restricted – excluding, critically, even system administrators, further guarding against an inside bad actor.