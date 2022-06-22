Echoworx
Webinar: What’s trending in email security?

77% of security leaders agree that their company must increase protection for messages and documents sent via email (Forrester). What market shifts are impacting security strategies and data breaches? How are companies building customer trust and making email encryption easier to use?

In this webcast Sarah Happé, Echoworx’s Director Client Engagement, and Forrester’s Senior Analyst Jess Burn, dive into how security leaders are using email security to challenge the status quo and to build customer trust and business revenue.

