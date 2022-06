(ISC)² published findings from its 2022 Cybersecurity Hiring Managers research that shed light on best practices for recruiting, hiring and onboarding entry- and junior-level cybersecurity practitioners.

“With a global cybersecurity workforce gap of 2.7 million people, organizations must be creative with their cybersecurity hiring. But that doesn’t mean they have to take more hiring risks,” said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)².