Cisco collaborates with GDIT to deliver private 5G solutions for the government sector

Cisco announced its expanded relationship with General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics, to deliver Cisco Private 5G services to a broad set of government entities.

GDIT has been providing comprehensive IT solutions to Federal, State, and Local governments for more than three decades, and has partnered with Cisco since the 1980s to deliver cutting-edge innovation. Combining GDIT’s extensive background and close understanding of use cases for government agencies and its expertise in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, edge computing, and IoT devices with Cisco’s secure and reliable private 5G service will provide an end-to-end tailored solution for each customer to achieve its desired mission outcomes.

Cisco’s Private 5G service is built on its industry-leading mobile core technology and IoT portfolio – spanning IoT sensors and gateways, device management software, as well as monitoring tools and dashboards. It can easily integrate into government agencies’ existing IT and OT environments, including Wi-Fi and security, helping to accelerate digital transformation and adoption of IoT technologies like AI and machine learning.

“Adding to our portfolio of 5G capabilities, Cisco’s Private 5G offering provides GDIT with the flexibility, security, and resiliency that is required for the government sector,” said Robert C. Smallwood, Vice President of Digital Modernization and Enterprise IT Services, GDIT. “This collaboration will create a force multiplier effect that addresses our agency customers’ edge computing and IoT requirements.”

“This unique partnership combines the power of Cisco Private 5G with GDIT’s mission knowledge of customer 5G use-cases to provide a truly comprehensive solution that meets a diverse set of agency requirements,” said Carl DeGroote, Vice President of Federal Sales, Cisco. “We’re excited to continue our relationship with GDIT and work together to extend Cisco’s Private 5G solution to the public sector.”