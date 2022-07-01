New infosec products of the week: July 1, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Fusion Risk Management, G-Core Labs, Rafay Systems, and RangeForce.

Fusion Risk Management announces new capabilities to improve incident response for organizations

By providing a dynamic approach to incident response, Fusion’s new functionalities enable organizations to understand the full impact of disruption and engage teams, critical partners, and response automation in response and recovery efforts. Organizations now have the power to protect important services and products by resolving incidents faster and preventing future occurrences.

RangeForce platform updates enable users to conduct offensive and defensive attack scenarios

RangeForce announced it has enhanced its team threat exercises platform with new capabilities that make it easier for organizations to accelerate the skills development of their security teams through multi-user detection and response exercises of emulated attacks.

G-Core Labs’ stand-alone solution offers protection against SYN Flood DDoS attacks

To provide its customers with better protection against SYN Flood DDoS attacks, G-Core Labs, in cooperation with Intel, have developed a stand-alone solution based on 3rd generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors. This new type of solution removes the need for a dedicated DDoS protection server and evenly distributes volumetric attacks across CDN servers, decreasing the performance requirements for every individual CDN node.

Rafay Systems Paralus helps users achieve secure access to Kubernetes clusters

Paralus offers access management for developers, architects, and CI/CD tools to remote K8s clusters by consolidating zero-trust access principles such as transaction level authentication and authorization into a single open-source tool.