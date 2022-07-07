Socura launches Managed Vulnerability Scanning service to help users identify potential vulnerabilities

Socura released its new Managed Vulnerability Scanning (MVS) service. Socura’s MVS service has been designed to help clients identify potential vulnerabilities and misconfigurations across all on- and off-premises systems, including their local network, cloud applications, web applications and mobile devices.

This allows them to prioritise their remediation efforts, stay compliant with cyber security regulations, and be more proactive in resolving security issues. The service offers continuous identification and mitigation of vulnerabilities, can run on demand or to a schedule, and will help Socura’s SOC team limit the success of attempted cyber-attacks.

Features of Socura’s MVS service include:

Continuous vulnerability scanning and management

New asset discovery across the IT estate

Monthly vulnerability reports

Identification and evaluation of vulnerabilities, including any threats that may exploit them

Actionable insights from Socura’s expert SOC analyst team

MVS is available immediately, with customers able to choose from two levels of service. Under the standard service, Socura will deploy the vulnerability scanning platform for clients – including setup, management, onboarding, scanning and regular reporting. The advanced MVS service also includes assessment of MVS scan results by Socura’s SOC team.

The insights delivered by the MVS will bolster the capabilities of Socura’s SOC, giving more context to Socura’s analysts, who will use this knowledge to better protect customer environments and prioritise attack surface reduction efforts. With the advanced MVS service, customers get a full breakdown and prioritisation of vulnerabilities, analysis of their potential impact, as well as actionable insights for internal teams’ defensive efforts.

“Our MVS service empowers our customers to be more focused when protecting their IT assets, allowing them to focus their efforts in areas that will make the greatest difference” said Socura CEO, Andrew Kays. “The data from our MVS tools will also feed into the SOC, to help our team understand potential customer weaknesses, how to mitigate them, and ultimately ensure they are well protected. This is more important than ever, with vulnerabilities evolving all the time as systems are updated, and new attack techniques becoming available”.