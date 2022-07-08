Atera integrates with Malwarebytes to protect organizations against ransomware attacks

Atera announced a new integration with Malwarebytes, a provider of real-time cyber protection. Atera is the first remote management company to offer an integration that automates licensing and provisioning of the Malwarebytes OneView platform.

This partnership plays an integral role for Atera to provide streamlined and maximized security operations for its community of more than 10,000 customers across 105 countries.

“With workplaces continuing to evolve and employees working from anywhere in the world, the risk of ransomware attacks continues to climb. At Atera, we are committed to providing a platform with unmatched security and transparency for our customers,” said Gil Pekelman, CEO of Atera. “An integration with Malwarebytes has been one of the most requested by our users, and we’re thrilled to roll this out for our customers so they can easily install and manage their endpoint security solutions.”

This latest integration by Atera will include the option for users to deploy Malwarebytes’ products directly through Atera, providing additional ease of use within the Atera platform. Customers will gain access to Malwarebytes’ OneView platform, enabling license management, detailed, value-driven reporting that can be shared with their end users, and customer site administration.

The integration will include Incident Response, Endpoint Protection, and Endpoint Protection and Response — the latter two being available for both Mac and Windows workstations and Mac/Windows/Linux servers.

“As a leading provider of software and solutions to combat malware, we are continuously looking for opportunities to streamline and simplify cybersecurity, making it available for everyone,” said Brian Thomas, Vice President of Worldwide MSP and Channel Programs for Malwarebytes. “Integrations with RMM providers are one way to help achieve this simplicity. Through our latest partnership with Atera, we are furthering the ability of global organizations with limited resources to successfully combat malware and manage endpoints at scale.”