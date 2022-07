As companies’ valuations tumble, so is their wrangling of the cloud. Even the experts are having a tough time with it – so much so that an overwhelming majority of companies – 80% to be exact, are looking to switch their managed service provider – be that a top MSP or managed services offered by the big cloud providers.

In this Help Net Security video, William Norton, Director, Channel & Alliances, MSP/CSP, CloudBolt, discusses how to weather this cloud storm and sail into trusted cloud waters.