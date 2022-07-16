Matthew Chiodi joins Cerby as Chief Trust Officer

Cerby announced that Matthew (Matt) Chiodi, CISSP and CCSK, has joined the company as Chief Trust Officer.

Chiodi brings over two decades of security leadership to the company. He was most recently Chief Security Officer of Public Cloud at Palo Alto Networks, where he led the Unit 42 Cloud Threat team, an elite group of security researchers focused on public cloud concerns.

In his new role at Cerby, he will be responsible for platform security and privacy, research and building trust into every aspect of the Cerby platform, from technology through messaging.

Chiodi came to Palo Alto Networks from the company’s acquisition of cybersecurity startup RedLock, where he was the first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Before that, he ran the global cloud security team for IT services conglomerate Cognizant, where he established internal security and governance standards for over 260,000 employees, and founded and managed its Cloud Security Advisory Services practice. He earlier spent many years at Deloitte Consulting.

While there, he served as both senior consultant and senior security architect, developing and executing security strategies in fast-growth technology environments. He’s also been a senior solutions architect at eBay Enterprise, where he led the design and development of key business products requiring high-level confidentiality, integrity and availability, and serving clients such as Sony Electronics, PetSmart and Bath & Body Works.