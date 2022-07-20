Up to 90% of governmental websites serve cookies or third-party trackers

In some countries up to 90% of governmental websites add third-party tracker cookies without users’ consent. This occurs even in countries with strict user privacy laws, according to researchers Matthias Götze (TU Berlin), Srdjan Matic (IMDEA Software), Costas Iordanou (Cyprus University of Technology), Georgios Smaragdakis (TU Delft) and Nikolaos Laoutaris (IMDEA Networks).

This Help Net Security video shows how nearly all governmental websites serve cookies or third-party trackers without any consent from users.