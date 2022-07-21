BlackBerry collaborates with LeapXpert to provide customers with secure communication

BlackBerry and LeapXpert announced a strategic collaboration that will enable the use of the BlackBerry Dynamics platform in tandem with popular messaging applications to drive greater business communication yet retain strong security and governance posture.

Integrating LeapXpert into the BlackBerry Dynamics platform will provide customers with secure communication through leading messaging applications such as iMessage, WhatsApp, SMS, WeChat, Telegram, Signal, LINE, and more to ensure employee-customer interactions are encrypted and captured. Additionally, the integration will provide customers with secure storage for sensitive information and data leakage protection.

As businesses continue to operate in remote environments, messaging applications are becoming ever-more essential to maintain business continuity. LeapXpert uses API technology with a modern, intuitive mobile and desktop user interface to allow secure communication with customers and external parties. The integration will deliver increased security and control that highly regulated industries such as the financial sector need when communicating with their clients to maintain compliance.

“In the age where ‘pinging people’ is part of the day-to-day role, messaging applications have become the new battlegrounds for attackers looking to prey on sensitive information,” said Alex Willis, Vice President, Sales Engineering and ISV’s at BlackBerry. “BlackBerry has always prioritized secure end-to-end encryption of communication channels since our start, so it’s a pleasure to partner with LeapXpert to provide BlackBerry Dynamics’ customers with privacy and protection of their data through the world’s most popular messaging apps, helping them maintain compliance.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with BlackBerry around this strategic integration,” said Avi Pardo, Co-Founder & COO of LeapXpert. “Our platform will be available directly through BlackBerry channels and by dedicating our efforts to secure business communication and providing enhanced protection against data leakage and cyber threats, we are inherently enhancing trust among customers.”