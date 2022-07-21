DirectDefense names Richard Tillery as MSSP Director

DirectDefense announced that it has named Richard (“Rick”) Tillery as MSSP Director. Rick will manage the DirectDefense team of Security Analysts who are focused on the detection of cyber security events and is responsible for the management and enhancement of detection infrastructure and response to cyber security incidents.

“Rick brings decades of leadership experience to DirectDefense and our managed services division. His unparalleled breadth of knowledge of threats our industry faces will allow us to be even more resilient against the most advanced threats. We look forward to growing this sector within the organization while continuing to offer the white glove service DirectDefense is known for, and are happy to have Rick’s operational guidance to lead us,” said Jim Broome, President, DirectDefense, Inc.

Rick has more than 25 years of combined U.S. military and industry experience. He has worked extensively across the globe with various energy companies and law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Defense, Denver Police Department, Germany Bundespolizei (Federal Police), in rail traffic, airports, ports, and several other special duties assessing, developing, and implementing a wide range of cyber security business transformations such as full cyber forensics, and cyber security operational re-design.

Rick was also instrumental in re-developing, implementing, and managing cyber security operations within the Department of Energy. His efforts have resulted in greatly reducing risk exposure and savings, ranging from $5 million to $500 million per year.

During his time serving for the U.S. military, Rick acquired deep cyber forensic and cyber security knowledge and skills, holding leadership positions working with various agencies’ capital projects, turnarounds, reliability, maintenance, operations, and consulting. He is a recently retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 from the U.S. Army.