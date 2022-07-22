Island Private Access protects and governs how users interact with their critical applications

Island announced Island Private Access, a new set of expanded capabilities built into the Island Enterprise Browser delivering secure, native, and simple access to private and semi-private SaaS and internal applications.

Island Private Access offers new capabilities to support Zero Trust Architectures, redefining how organizations protect their most critical information resources without the need for additional endpoint agents.

Accessing critical SaaS or internal applications from consumer browsers can be a risky proposition. These browsers include no inherent protection from dangerous content, activities, and browser extensions. The Island Enterprise Browser gives enterprises the ability to deeply protect and govern how users interact with their critical applications. Using the Island Enterprise Browser, security teams can control a wide array of unique last-mile actions, from advanced security demands to more basic data exfiltration protections such as copy, paste, download, upload, screenshot, extension usage, and other activities that might expose critical data.

“The Enterprise Browser has enabled customers to completely reimagine how they approach a host of security and productivity challenges,” said Mike Fey, co-founder, CEO, Island. “Adding Island Private Access to the native experience of the Island Enterprise Browser sets a new standard for any browser being used in the enterprise to simplify the otherwise complex effort of putting zero trust principles into practice.”

Island now gives customers two powerful secure access deployment options for their Zero Trust Architecture. First, by nature of its design, the Island Enterprise Browser seamlessly integrates with existing Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) technologies, bringing the benefits of Island’s unique last-mile controls to the endpoint while preserving existing ZTNA investments.

Additionally, Island Private Access offers a second deployment option for the Island Enterprise Browser to support seamless access to private web applications and semi-private SaaS applications. It delivers a powerful and radically simplified on-ramp to ZTNA, reducing the impact of legacy technologies such as VPN or virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) which add cost, complexity, and friction to the user experience.

These capabilities open unprecedented opportunities across a growing number of enterprise use cases, including securing critical SaaS, private web applications, and semi-private SaaS applications from data leakage, safe access for contractors and BYOD workers, and full governance over privileged user accounts. It also delivers a native user experience for the hybrid worker in contrast to costly and poor-performing VDI, while supporting built-in safe browsing, web filtering, web isolation, exploit prevention, and smart network routing.

Unlike alternative private access solutions requiring endpoint agents and other complex infrastructure, Island Private Access works natively with the Enterprise Browser to simplify secure access while improving user experience and productivity. This does not require agents, VPNs, web portals, or end-user configuration. Connectivity simply originates from the browser to deliver a native end-user experience.

Island’s unique approach to enabling private access through The Enterprise Browser benefits security teams, IT operations, and end-users alike:

Security teams rely on the Enterprise Browser to enforce security controls, apply zero trust security practices, and gain unmatched visibility and logging of web activity.

IT operations prefer the low-friction deployment and minimal infrastructure footprint of the Enterprise Browser and the flexibility to leverage the underlying ZTNA technology of their choice, including the newly introduced Island Private Access built into the browser with no additional endpoint agents or components.

End-users gain a fast, natural, and familiar web browser where all their work gets done and every enterprise resource is immediately available and secured.

“Explosive SaaS and private web application usage, coupled with increasing hybrid and contract workforces, require modern architectural approaches,” said Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO, senior analyst, TAG Cyber and former SVP/CSO of AT&T (ret.). “Island’s Enterprise Browser is an important strategic control that can significantly enhance existing Zero Trust Network Access technologies. Further, Island Private Access introduces new deployment options, providing maximum flexibility for protection of private and semi-private applications.”