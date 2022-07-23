Dynatrace enhances its analytics capabilities for modern multicloud environments

Dynatrace announced it has enhanced its analytics capabilities for modern multicloud environments by unifying its AI-powered log analytics with its digital experience monitoring (DEM) capabilities, including Session Replay.

This latest enhancement to the Dynatrace platform enables development teams to automatically gain deeper insights into specific user journeys by connecting logs to the user sessions that generated them. This additional context allows teams to use the platform’s DEM capabilities to analyze relevant user sessions and behavior and playback the actions of any user journey via Session Replay to gain contextualized insights that detail how to optimize the user experience.

Dynatrace Session Replay transforms how development teams approach enhancing the digital experience by empowering them with high-definition video replays of any click, tap, or swipe so they can implement optimizations in-line with customer expectations. Front and back-end development teams that have historically worked in silos, manually trying to match log events with their corresponding user sessions, will now benefit from having this data linked automatically. This enables them to collaborate more effectively and reduces their reliance on manual processes. As a result, these teams can now allocate more time to driving innovation and delivering better-quality software faster.

“ConTe.it is always striving for better customer experience, so ensuring our applications work flawlessly is a primary objective for us,” said Andrea Cova, Chief Information Technology Officer at ConTe.it. “Dynatrace’s ability to combine logs, user experience, and Session Replay, all in context, has helped our teams gain a better understanding of customer pain points and allowed us to improve the performance of our digital services. Accessing all this data in one place has also saved our teams time, enabling them to focus on what matters most – accelerating our growth, driving innovation, and creating new features so we can make our customers happier.”

“As technology stacks have become more distributed, and logs and user session data more fragmented, developers have been challenged to understand the link between back-end system performance and front-end user experience,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “By bridging this gap and unifying logs, user sessions, and visual Session Replays, Dynatrace makes it easier for teams to ensure optimal user journeys while proactively solving any issues that may have gone into production undetected. This automated, customer-centric approach to software optimization gives teams the confidence to innovate at speed and scale.”

This enhancement to the Dynatrace platform is currently available to all Dynatrace customers.