Checkmarx releases MSSP program to improve application security for organizations

Checkmarx launched its Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) program.

“The launch of our MSSP Program is a milestone in the Checkmarx journey and a natural extension of our commitment to global excellence in application security enablement,” said Checkmarx CEO Emmanuel Benzaquen. “Our MSSP partners will bolster their service offerings, combining the industry’s most comprehensive application security platform with the strong relationships and expertise of their own teams in a way that benefits organizations everywhere.”

Partnering with Checkmarx offers MSSP partners:

Cloud-based application security platform, Checkmarx One, which enables partners to work with multiple engines within a single, streamlined platform

Opportunities to grow revenue by selling application security services with predictable costs

A purchasing model that affords the opportunity to scale managed security offerings in a cost-effective manner, reducing cost and increasing average revenue per customer

Checkmarx resources to help MSSPs develop and refine their propositions, tailoring these to their specific customer needs

Ability to deploy whenever needed with a variety of options, beginning with Checkmarx AWS Cloud.

“Checkmarx is fortunate to work with industry-leading MSSP partners around the world,” said Checkmarx VP of Worldwide Channels and Alliances Mark Osmond. “We are deeply committed to the needs of our customers and partners. This program launches a new chapter in the ability of those partners to deliver dramatically improved and simplified application security, cost savings and rapid return on investment for their clients.”