David Wagner joins Everbridge as CEO

Everbridge announced that David Wagner has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, and will become a member of the Board of Directors.

Patrick Brickley, who has served as Co-CEO and Chief Financial Officer, and Vernon Irvin, who has served as Co-CEO and Chief Revenue Officer, will continue in their roles as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Revenue Officer.

“Dave is a proven executive with a record of successfully leading, growing and transforming B2B SaaS software companies to achieve stronger execution, innovation and profitable growth,” said Jaime Ellertson, Chairman of the Everbridge Board of Directors. “Dave’s experience leading teams to transform products and optimize go-to-market execution aligns well with Everbridge’s priorities – and is consistent with our ongoing strategic realignment. Furthermore, we believe his focus on building mission-driven cultures will empower and uplift the entire team. The Board remains open to all opportunities to enhance shareholder value, and we are confident Dave is the right person to lead the Company through this next phase.”

Wagner said, “I am excited to join Everbridge at this important moment in the Company’s evolution. Everbridge is a pioneer and the clear industry leader in Critical Event Management, with incredibly talented and dedicated employees. As boards of directors increasingly focus on resilience, Everbridge’s customers and partners are relying on our solutions more than ever. I am excited about the many opportunities I see to further scale the business, and I am committed to creating value for shareholders from day one. I look forward to partnering with Patrick, Vernon and the entire Everbridge team to build on the great work underway and deliver on our mission to keep people safe and organizations running.”

Ellertson continued, “On behalf of everyone at Everbridge, I want to thank Patrick and Vernon for serving as Co-CEOs while we searched for a permanent successor. Under Patrick and Vernon’s leadership, Everbridge has made strong progress in simplifying our products, strengthening our go-to-market execution and improving efficiency. We look forward to continuing to benefit from their expertise and ongoing service.”

Wagner joins Everbridge with 30 years of leadership experience and significant B2B SaaS and cyber security expertise. Most recently, Wagner served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Zix from 2016 until its sale to OpenText in December 2021. Wagner led Zix’s transformation from a premise-based email encryption company to a leading provider of cloud-based security, compliance and productivity solutions, overseeing the integration of multiple products and platforms. During this period, Zix grew its Annual Recurring Revenues, EBITDA and resulting enterprise value, each by over 400%.

Prior to Zix, Wagner held leadership roles at Entrust, (and later Entrust Datacard, a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo) for 20 years. Wagner served as President of Entrust from 2013 through 2015, where he led the successful integration of Entrust after its acquisition by Datacard, delivered revenue growth and led the re-investment strategy to move Entrust solutions to the cloud.

Wagner served as Chief Financial Officer of Entrust from 2003 to 2013, during a period of strong growth in revenue and profitability. Wagner has a Master’s of Business Administration and a Bachelor’s of Science in Accounting from Pennsylvania State University.