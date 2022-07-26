Runecast announces new capabilities to simplify Kubernetes security and speed up operations

Runecast announced that its patented enterprise platform Runecast (formerly Runecast Analyzer) has expanded its current Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) capabilities with advanced image scanning.

With the improvements to its Kubernetes intelligence and rounding out its coverage to the third-largest cloud service provider on the market, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), the latest Runecast release puts Runecast at the forefront of cloud security in both the CNAPP and CSPM spaces, as one of the few vendors that covers so many technologies and security standards – all via a single, AI-driven platform.

This will enable Runecast customers with proactive Kubernetes vulnerability management, from code to deployment.

“Kubernetes is no longer the new kid on the block, it’s a well established container orchestration platform, running mission critical workloads and needs to be treated seriously when it comes to security and compliance,” said Runecast Head of Product Management Markus Strauss. “Runecast is here to simplify Kubernetes security and speed up operations.”

Running securely on-premises, Runecast automates security compliance checks for Kubernetes with insights into what is happening both on-premises and in the cloud. No sensitive company, employee, or customer data needs to leave the organization. Runecast aims to make vulnerability management easy with CVEs listed in the dashboard alongside vulnerabilities which are known to have been exploited, according to CISA’s KEV catalog. Learn more.

According to the “State of Kubernetes 2022” report by VMware, 97% of organizations have concerns about K8s security.

Upon deploying Runecast (in a matter of minutes), IT teams see a list of critical issues – like vulnerabilities and misconfigurations – and steps to remediate them. Automated audits help align the environment with Kubernetes Best Practices and CIS Benchmarks security compliance. Hybrid environments can also see any issues for AWS, Azure, GCP, VMware, Windows and Linux – all from the same dashboard.

Expanded Runecast Kubernetes insights

New Kubernetes intelligence and capabilities in Runecast 6.2 include:

Image scanning

Our Kubernetes vulnerability management extends from the cluster down to the nodes by providing vulnerability scanning for deployed Kubernetes container images. This provides customers the ability to automate vulnerability management for Kubernetes, ensuring that Kubernetes deployments meet best practices, security and compliance requirements.

Shift left with K8 Admission Controller support

The new version of Runecast brings container-scanning capabilities for Dev and DevOps teams by integrating directly with Kubernetes Admission Controller. Organizations can now connect container deployments from any platform that supports webhooks, directly to Runecast’s image scanning. This means teams can use Runecast built in policies to ensure no container image gets deployed that does not meet the criteria outlined in the policy and if the pull requests don’t match up, they are automatically rejected. When a deployment is requested Runecast’s image scanning takes the Template or Manifest for the container that’s about to be deployed and sends the policy result for the image back to Kubernetes.

Runecast can also highlight if there are available patches or fixes for the image, giving you the information necessary to remediate the issues and return to your deployment.

On top of that, Runecast offers configuration drift management, security compliance auditing and proactive issues management for your Kubernetes deployments. It automates Kubernetes configuration analysis by auditing common cluster operational and security best practices for KSPM, including the CIS Benchmark (1.6.0) for Kubernetes security. IT teams can deploy Runecast directly to Kubernetes (using a Helm chart) and immediately get automated Kubernetes configuration analysis at the node-level, cluster-level, and workload level.

“By its very nature, Kubernetes is a highly flexible container orchestration system and is deployed across hybrid, multi-cloud, private cloud or on-prem environments. Runecast helps customers where their Kubernetes workloads run, irrespective of their underlying infrastructure,” said Mr. Strauss “Using Runecast, our customers have the ability to scan their infrastructure against 10+ security standards straight out of the box.”

To achieve an optimized level of compliance maturity, the unified visibility and reporting in Runecast brings security and stability to your IT environment, increases the uptime of your infrastructure and reduces overall costs. Try Runecast now.