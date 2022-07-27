GoTrust Idem Key uses FIDO standards to access EU eIDAS digital services

GoTrustID reported that their Idem Keys with FIDO2 Security Level 2 certification are being used in the Czech Republic by CZ.NIC’s MojeID service to provide the highest level of eIDAS assurance for digital transactions throughout the entire EU.

MojeID became the first eIDAS approved eID service that leverages the FIDO standards and certification program. This is a milestone that benefits Czech citizens by letting them utilize phishing resistant technology.

As the Idem Keys are qualified to the top assurance level they can also be used for lower-level assurances, meaning that Idem Keys can access any type of eIDAS transaction. The GoTrust Idem keys have USB-A, USB-C and NFC interfaces. All Idem Keys work with Windows, MAC, Chromebook, iOS and Android phones.

The iPhone and Android phone are supported using the NFC interface and as a bonus the Idem Key can be used for physical access in commercial environments. Idem Keys are waterproof with IP68 rating and are available from the online stores in the Czech Republic.

The benefit of using the FIDO standard is that the Idem Keys work with any web-based services, anywhere without downloading a driver or middleware. The MojeID Identity service provided by CZ.NIC is authorized by the Czech Ministry of the Interior for accessing online government services and all eIDAS compliant online services in the EU.

The only FIDO Security Key on the market today to meet the requirements of high assurance of eIDAS and work across every user device is the GoTrust Idem Key. “We were delighted to find exactly the FIDO Security Key we required to get eIDAS High accreditation,” commented Ondřej Filip, CEO at CZ.NIC.