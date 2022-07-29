Daon collaborates with Ping Identity to provide customers with biometric-based MFA

Daon integrates with Ping Identity. This partnership will enable Ping Identity customers a unified identity experience across all engagement channels and throughout all stages of the customer’s identity lifecycle by using Daon’s biometric authentication offering.

Daon joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with PingOne DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. Partner solutions that integrate with PingOne DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time, through drag and drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

“Our goal at Daon is to provide the best and most secure authentication technology and services to global customers, either directly or through a trusted partner like Ping Identity,” says Ralph Rodriguez, President and Chief Product Officer at Daon. “PingOne DaVinci customers will benefit from using Daon’s technology for secure and reliable biometric-based multifactor authentication.”

The newly available Daon connector for PingOne DaVinci lets customers access Daon IdentityX for multi-factor authentication (MFA). The trigger is an authentication request via a user’s mobile device. The customer can select any of Daon’s biometric modalities to provide them with the required security and user-friendly MFA as part of their omnichannel support.

“Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences,” said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. “Our partnership with Daon leverages PingOne DaVinci’s seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey.”