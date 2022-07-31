Verimatrix names Asaf Ashkenazi as CEO

Verimatrix appoints Asaf Ashkenazi as CEO effective August 1st, 2022. Amedeo D’Angelo, Chairman and CEO since 2015, remains Executive Chairman of Verimatrix effective the same day.

Asaf Ashkenazi joined Verimatrix in 2018 and currently serves as COO. He will lead the company’s ongoing business model transformation announced last year that focuses on recurring subscription-based revenue sources and new products.

“This evolution and reinforcement of the Verimatrix governance structure aligns well with the company’s needs as we further the progression of our business model,” Amedeo D’Angelo said. “I look forward to working closely with Asaf in his newly expanded role as CEO during this strategic development of Verimatrix.”

Previously leading the company’s R&D, product, sales and marketing operations, Asaf Ashkenazi will continue to harness his mix of cybersecurity expertise and management successes. His previous positions included key roles at companies such as Qualcomm and Motorola.