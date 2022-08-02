Resecurity partners with CFBD to mitigate risk for Peruvian enterprises

Resecurity partners with CFBD to expand Resecurity’s AI-driven cybersecurity solutions and services to Peru.

As Peru’s digital economy expands, cyber threats are increasingly prominent, with 32% of organizations in Peru suffering cyber-attacks from 2018-2020. Compounding these threats, Peru’s organizations face the challenges of limited security talent, early-stage digitalism, and access to cybersecurity solutions that help organizations mitigate risk and automate security workflows. To accelerate the implementation of AI-powered cybersecurity and threat intelligence in Peru, Resecurity has partnered with CFBD to provide managed threat detection and response to local organizations.

“The United States and Peru have a longstanding strategic partnership based on the shared values and interests of democracy, security, and mutually beneficial trade. Our partnership with CFBD is a natural expansion as Peru invests in AI-driven cybersecurity to secure private and public organizations,” said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. “Resecurity is excited to collaborate with CFBD to drive cybersecurity market development in the region.”

Resecurity’s innovative cybersecurity solutions allow organizations to automate the identification, assessment, and triage of incoming cyber threats while staying ahead of cybercriminals using advanced tactics to attack organizations at scale. The AI-driven platform allows administrators to reduce potential blind spots and security gaps by quickly seeing in-depth analysis and specific artifacts obtained through the dark web, botnets activity, network intelligence, and high-quality threat intelligence.

“Cybersecurity is becoming increasingly critical for Peruvian enterprises, government, and individuals as our country’s digital ecosystem continues to expand and evolve. Leveraging artificial intelligence and partnerships with cybersecurity leaders like Resecurity, CFBD clients can detect and mitigate cyber threats confidently,” said Carlos Barrientos, CEO of CFBD.