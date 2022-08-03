Claroty xDome strengthens cyber and operational resilience for industrial enterprises

Claroty released Claroty xDome, a cloud-based industrial cybersecurity platform that drives cyber and operational resilience for modern industrial enterprises.

Claroty xDome is the solution that delivers the ease and scalability of SaaS without compromising on the breadth or depth of the visibility, protection, and monitoring controls that are integral to the entire CPS security journey — especially amid the rapid expansion of CPS across the XIoT.

According to Gartner, “Over time, the technologies that underpin critical infrastructure have become more digitized and connected — either to enterprise IT systems and/or to each other — creating cyber-physical systems. CPS are composed of both legacy infrastructure (deployed years ago without built-in security) and new assets, which are also deployed full of vulnerabilities. The result has been a substantial increase in the attack surface for hackers and bad actors of all kinds, and the CPS that underpin most of this critical infrastructure are under increasing attack.”

Gartner predicts that “by 2024, 80% of critical infrastructure organizations will abandon their existing siloed security solutions providers in order to bridge cyber-physical and IT risks by adopting hyper-converged solutions.”

Claroty xDome addresses this need by supporting the full CPS security journey for every organization — regardless of the types of cyber-physical systems that underpin their operations, their current maturity phase, or their network architecture. This entails:

The asset discovery capabilities of any SaaS solution. A complete XIoT asset inventory is foundational to CPS security, and attaining it requires combining multiple asset discovery methods tailored to each environment’s unique needs. While other SaaS solutions rely solely on passive monitoring, xDome offers this plus other methods, giving customers both effective asset discovery and the ease and scalability of SaaS.

A complete XIoT asset inventory is foundational to CPS security, and attaining it requires combining multiple asset discovery methods tailored to each environment’s unique needs. While other SaaS solutions rely solely on passive monitoring, xDome offers this plus other methods, giving customers both effective asset discovery and the ease and scalability of SaaS. Vulnerability and risk management support backed by research. A key barrier to resilience, vulnerabilities are uniquely prevalent in industrial environments. xDome eliminates this barrier by correlating each asset with findings from Claroty’s award-winning research arm Team82 and its database of known flaws, then providing custom risk scoring and remediation guidance so customers can prioritize and mitigate the risks that matter most.

A key barrier to resilience, vulnerabilities are uniquely prevalent in industrial environments. xDome eliminates this barrier by correlating each asset with findings from Claroty’s award-winning research arm Team82 and its database of known flaws, then providing custom risk scoring and remediation guidance so customers can prioritize and mitigate the risks that matter most. Network segmentation controls that protect against escalating risks. Effective segmentation is integral to minimizing exposure to cyber and operational risks but implementing it can be difficult and even dangerous due to the complexity, fragility, and criticality of CPS. xDome tackles this challenge by clearly defining segmentation policies that can be automatically and safely enforced via existing infrastructure.

Effective segmentation is integral to minimizing exposure to cyber and operational risks but implementing it can be difficult and even dangerous due to the complexity, fragility, and criticality of CPS. xDome tackles this challenge by clearly defining segmentation policies that can be automatically and safely enforced via existing infrastructure. Detection and response capabilities to combat known and unknown threats. Recognizing that no environment is immune to threats, xDome equips customers to rapidly pinpoint and remediate attack vectors, identify and respond to early indicators of both known and unknown threats, and integrate these capabilities with existing SOC tools and workflows.

“While asset discovery is an urgent need and how every enterprise starts their security journey, an asset inventory by itself is not a source of value,” said Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty. “By supplementing asset information with vulnerability and risk management, organizations can pivot to a much more advantageous position: from reacting to cyber threats and incidents that already exist in the network, to proactively preventing them from ever taking hold in the first place. Making this shift is critical for achieving cyber and operational resilience, and xDome empowers our customers to do so. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

A result of Claroty’s acquisition of Medigate in January 2022, xDome marks the next step forward in the company’s mission to secure all CPS across the XIoT, by combining Claroty and Medigate’s deep domain expertise and specialized technologies for industrial and healthcare environments into a single platform.

“When we had the chance to look at Claroty’s new xDome solution, we were very excited by what we saw,” said Ivan Low, general manager of SecureCraft Singapore. “xDome is a complete solution for many customers who are embracing Industrial 4.0, moving to Industrial 5.0, as well as adopting smart building solutions for their building management systems. Marrying OT with IoT, IoMT, and IIoT truly brings out the strength of Claroty xDome for the XIoT.”