Troy Leach joins Cloud Security Alliance as Chief Strategy Officer

Troy Leach has joined Cloud Security Alliance as Chief Strategy Officer, reporting to the offices of the CEO and President. The announcement comes five months after Leach joined CSA as Security Executive in Residence.

In addition to focusing on corporate strategy, Leach will bring forward his expertise through his leadership of a variety of external engagements and corporate initiatives surrounding the financial services and payment industries, cryptocurrency as well as related government activities. Additionally, he will act as a CSA featured speaker at various industry events.

“Troy joined the Cloud Security Alliance in March in an advisory capacity. After spending a few stellar months with us, I am pleased that he has agreed to jump in with both feet and join the CSA team full-time,” said Jim Reavis, co-founder and CEO, Cloud Security Alliance. “We have all seen the many positive contributions Troy has made since he started with the team as an advisor, and we are excited to see what comes next.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the fortune to collaborate with many like-minded professionals all over the world. Colleagues who share the same interest of encouraging innovation in a responsible, secure manner that protects the users and their data when adopting new technology. And now I feel as if I’ve won the jackpot by joining CSA. There is a tremendous amount of important work underway and many more new opportunities to develop the next generation of trust and integrity as more services migrate to the cloud. I’m ready to help make some history,” said Troy Leach, Chief Strategy Officer, Cloud Security Alliance.

Prior to joining, Leach was a longstanding executive for the PCI Security Standards Council. Over the years, he led such initiatives as development of their training and certification programs, oversight of their research, standards and best practices, stakeholder engagement, and market intelligence, and served as a global spokesperson, raising awareness of PCI standards and advocating for better payment security.

Before joining the PCI Council, he held various data security and business roles in technology, financial services, and hospitality. Leach holds a Master of Science in Telecommunications & Network Management and Information Security Management from Syracuse University.