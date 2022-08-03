Delinea
eBook: Privileged Access Management for Dummies

With so many recent high-profile breaches accomplished through the compromise of passwords on privileged accounts, it’s time all cybersecurity stakeholders got educated.

This free, 24-page book, Privileged Access Management for Dummies, gives you a practical understanding of Privileged Access Management and its security implications:

  • What is a privileged account?
  • Where do privileged accounts reside throughout the IT environment?
  • How privileged accounts function?
  • What are the risks associated with privileged accounts?
  • How do I best protect privileged accounts from malicious hackers and insider threats?

Download ebook: Privileged Access Management for Dummies

