VIQ Solutions AccessPoint simplifies court recording management and distribution

VIQ Solutions launches AccessPoint, providing court personnel and legal professionals around the world with instant access to court recordings through a cloud-based portal.

As technology plays an increasing role in transforming court workflow, courts recognize the need for innovative solutions to replace time intensive, manual processes. Developed in collaboration with key clients, AccessPoint improves access to evidentiary court recordings, advances data traceability and transparency and increases collaboration for stakeholders within and outside the courtroom.

“Diminishing court resources and challenging work environments continue to drive technology innovation. The digitization and transformation of capture and management solutions are essential. AccessPoint solution is a key component of our vision to provide courts with comprehensive solutions to improve efficiency and accessibility of data,” said Susan Sumner, President and Chief Operating Officer, VIQ Solutions. “The new capabilities in AccessPoint underscore our commitment to continuous innovation helping the world’s courts reimagine how to administer justice.”

AccessPoint delivers search, request and export features to access audio recordings captured during court proceedings. Advanced security settings provide granular control of authorized users and auto-logging of access and events to simplify the chain of custody tracking. AccessPoint is an integral part of VIQ’s end-to-end solution suite for Courts designed to deliver access to recordings.

“AccessPoint facilitates judicial transparency by providing secure access to court recordings,” said Vahram Sukyas, Chief Technology Officer, VIQ. “Authorized users can review proceedings using AccessPoint’s built-in player without downloading a client application. Jurisdictions will save time and money as the days of manually processing orders, copying, and mailing media are over.”

AccessPoint is a complementary product to CapturePro and a part of the complete VIQ Court Solution Suite. CapturePro is designed to optimize and secure the evidentiary content presented during litigious interactions. From audio and video capture to the management of recordings to creating actionable electronic transcripts and providing web-based access to court records. Ultimately, the solutions provide access to court records – when and how stakeholders need them.