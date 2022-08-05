Keyavi Data raises $13 million to meet market demand for self-protecting data technology

Keyavi Data announced that it has raised $13 million in Series A funding to meet cybersecurity market demand for self-protecting data technology.

“Tremendous interest in Keyavi’s technology and strong financial backing by investors positions the company for continued innovation and global market disruption. Keyavi redefines data security by upending the industry’s notions of what cybersecurity should really be.”

As organizations rely on digital information to run their business, data-centric security is rapidly evolving. Keyavi’s patented technology infuses intelligence directly into data—adding layers of policy-based protection that fortify each file.

Keyavi protects data throughout its lifecycle: at-rest, in-transport, and when in-use through native applications. This technology enables data owners to share files via any method, with the confidence of knowing underlying protection is embedded, across all file copies, wherever that data travels, in perpetuity.

According to Allied Market Research, the global data security market is expected to hit $54.2 billion by 2027. With overwhelming customer demand for advanced capabilities involving encryption, zero-trust, security and data protection, Keyavi is ideally positioned to capitalize on new opportunities for sustained growth across market sectors.

Proceeds will be used to fuel Keyavi’s growth, including expansion into new markets and the acquisition of talent, including engineering to further support customer demand.

“Keyavi is leading the way in redefining the cybersecurity landscape, carving the future of self-protecting, intelligent and self-aware data security. Our platform presents a fundamental paradigm shift from conventional data protection technologies that will secure data for businesses across all industries. We are thrilled at the opportunities for growth that are enabled by our investors’ continued trust and commitment,” said Elliot Lewis, CEO of Keyavi.

Chief Strategy Officer Todd Demko added, “Tremendous interest in Keyavi’s technology and strong financial backing by investors positions the company for continued innovation and global market disruption. Keyavi redefines data security by upending the industry’s notions of what cybersecurity should really be.”

The Series A financing, plus an $8.3 million seed round that closed in early 2021, brings total company funding to $21.3 million.