Seemplicity collaborates with Checkmarx to improve visibility and operational efficiency for organizations

Seemplicity announced that it has partnered with Checkmarx, a provider of developer-centric application security testing (AST) solutions.

The partnership will see the Checkmarx One Platform integrated within Seemplicity’s Productivity Platform, allowing joint customers to simplify the entire find-to-fix lifecycle and ultimately accelerate the time to remediation of vulnerabilities found throughout the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

The integration brings security findings discovered by Checkmarx into Seemplicity’s platform that provides a unified picture and workspace for risks posed to the organization. Seemplicity’s deduplication, prioritization and workflow capabilities combined with Checkmarx’ context-aware correlation engine empower organizations with both the visibility and operational efficiency required to successfully drive risk down at scale. The joint solution is deployed by both managed security service providers (MSSP) as well as security teams within large enterprises.

“We are very pleased to partner with Seemplicity, a company that demonstrates true innovation to the real challenges faced by development and security teams today,” said Checkmarx VP of Strategic Channels and Alliances Mark Osmond. “This partnership and the integration of our two platforms will bring the future of work to application security teams and reduce time-to-remediation for our joint partners.”

Checkmarx is working to drastically reduce risk by delivering seamless application security management from coding to deployment, to day-to-day management. Integrating and automating directly into DevOps processes enables organizations to confidently manage and mitigate more effectively in less time.

“Our partnership with Checkmarx is very exciting for us and stems from our shared philosophy of making work for security professionals easier, better, and more fulfilling,” said Sharon Besser, SVP Business Development Seemplicity.” This integration enhances the security teams’ performance and provides a strong foundation for any enterprise to scale security functions in pace with business growth. As the threat landscape continuously evolves and the talent shortage increases the workload on security workers, our partnership will let security teams feel confident that they not only are able to find all the vulnerabilities, but to get the fix done quickly and efficiently.”