Rik Ferguson joins to Forescout as VP of Security Intelligence

Forescout Technologies has appointed Rik Ferguson as VP of Security Intelligence.

With a career spanning more than 25 years, including 15 years as VP of Threat Research at Trend Micro, Rik is a stalwart of the cybersecurity world. Rik is a researcher, storyteller, and futurist, helping governments, law enforcement, businesses and individuals understand the complexities of technology and its intersection with cybercrime.

He has taken deep dives into the cybercriminal underground and helped the wider world understand the threats of today and explored how those threats will change over time.

Rik is a founding Special Advisor to Europol’s European Cyber Crime Centre (EC3), a security professional recognized for his contribution to IT, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, a board advisor to start-ups, and a world-renowned speaker.

“I am very excited to be joining Forescout at this point in its growth and journey,” said Rik Ferguson, VP of Security Intelligence.

“Forescout is the first company that is taking an established platform of true visibility and building a cybersecurity solution on that, rather than building a security product and attempting to retrofit visibility. It has built a strong reputation for providing threat intelligence and data-driven insights to its customers and the wider security community and I am eager to add my expertise to this impressive team as we forge a bigger and bolder path in understanding and anticipating the future of threat and risk.”, Ferguson continued.

“We are incredibly proud to have Rik join our team and work alongside our award-winning Vedere Labs research and threat analyst team,” said Ian Curry, Chief Marketing Officer of Forescout.

Curry continued: “Forescout is on a pivotal journey to build on its heritage, platform technology and grow out its best-in-class unique research, threat awareness and intelligence. Rik furthers our depth of knowledge and understanding of cyber criminals around the world and with the added insight of risk assessment and threat detection from our recent acquisition of Cysiv, we stand apart as a world expert in the cyber threat landscape helping organizations to proactively defend their organizations.”

In addition to his professional work, Rik is also a Co-Founder of the Respect in Security initiative founded to support victims of harassment both online and in the workplace.