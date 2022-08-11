SimSpace Partner Network enables organizations to boost their cyber readiness

SimSpace has launched the global SimSpace Partner Network aimed at giving channel resellers, service providers, and technology alliance partners the toolset they need to accelerate sales and capitalize on new revenue opportunities.

“Partners are critical to our growth and goal to create the most comprehensive cybersecurity ecosystem for assessing and building confidence in security talent and technology,” said Mike Heumann, CRO, SimSpace. “Our program not only drives market opportunities for our partners and helps them accelerate sales and capitalize on new revenue stream opportunities, it helps to secure organizations worldwide against the growing global threat landscape.”

The SimSpace Partner Network is designed to foster collaboration and enable partners worldwide to leverage the full value of the SimSpace Cyber Range platform to best serve their customers and drive more business wins.

The program establishes cybersecurity ecosystem, giving partners access to a variety of technologies and vendors, including breach and attack simulation, training institutes, threat intelligence and incident response, endpoint and network security providers, security information and event management (SIEM) vendors and security orchestration, and automation and response (SOAR) solutions. Organizations including Mandiant, Cymulate, CyCognito, ADEO, and IDNet have already taken full advantage of the program.

“The SimSpace platform and partner program provides a valuable tool for us to deliver and demonstrate the capabilities of our attack surface management and protection solutions without compromising production systems,” says Josh Hogle, Director of Technology Alliances, CyCognito. “This program allows us to continue expanding our business worldwide, and through our integrated solution, we can also deliver continuous red team vs. blue team exercises within a high-fidelity simulation of our customers’ production environments.”

Embracing a partner-first approach, the new program supports all partner efforts to serve their customers and differentiate themselves in a competitive market. With aggressive margins and deal production, as well as rich sales enablement and joint marketing support, members of the SimSpace Partner Network can increase revenue and add value to customers, including:

With fidelity and scalability with real cyber tools and environments, partners can help their customers feel confident in their cyber defenses. The SimSpace Cyber Range Platform allows partners to differentiate their capabilities to help customers optimize teams and technologies for success. Hence, they always have the edge when it comes time to defend against advanced threat actors. Collaborate with multiple partner types — To expand joint business opportunities across a broad set of companies and market segments, SimSpace invites MSSPs, MSPs, VARs, distributors, cybersecurity associations and cybersecurity solution vendors to participate. SimSpace ensures that partner integrations are bespoke and customized to specific use cases.

“We are delighted to partner with SimSpace and help boost cyber readiness in our region,” says Paul Zhdanovych, Managing director, SOFTPROM Distribution. “As we work together to improve our mutual customers’ cybersecurity journeys, the SimSpace Partner Network delivers a clear and rewarding program which drives business growth for our reseller network.”

“ADEO is delighted to partner with SimSpace and help boost cyber readiness in the Turkish market, ” says Halil Ozturkci, CSO, ADEO. “As we work together to improve our mutual customers’ cybersecurity journeys, the SimSpace Partner Network enhances our ability to deliver the world’s best cyber readiness platforms.”

The SimSpace Cyber Range platform is trusted by organizations worldwide, including the US Department of Defense Persistent Cyber Training Environment (PCTE), the Department of Homeland Security, five of the 15 largest financial institutions in North America, and several of the world’s largest retailers.