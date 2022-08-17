RackWare SWIFT 1.2 manages the migration of containerized workloads on Microsoft Azure

RackWare has released SWIFT for Microsoft Azure, a solution for migrating and protecting stateful containerized workloads running on the Microsoft Azure.

SWIFT is a converged disaster recovery (DR), backup and migration solution for Kubernetes and OpenShift that spans all platforms, clouds, and versions, meaning it can move and protect any Kubernetes or OpenShift deployment from any source to Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS).

Moving and protecting stateful containerized workloads can be challenging, time consuming and costly. RackWare SWIFT v1.2 automates and manages the migration and protection of these workloads to reduce costs, time, and risk with protection, mobility, single pane of glass management, and support for a range of new capabilities.

RackWare SWIFT delivers flexibility in the handling of stateful containerized workloads, as part of any migration or DR transformation to AKS, any source storage type for containers can be transitioned to any of the AKS storage types, including Azure Disk Storage, and Azure File Share.

This solution provides security; checkpoints; hybrid model support; application-neutral migration, backup, and DR, and ability to migrate from any cloud to Azure.

“We are very excited to offer this solution to migrate and protect stateful containerized workloads with AKS,” said Bryan Gobbett, CEO, RackWare. “Our strong Azure integration continues to deliver unmatched value to our joint Azure customers.”

“The RackWare SWIFT solution integration with Microsoft storage options helps expand customer value for production scale stateful workloads on Azure,” said Aung Oo, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Storage.