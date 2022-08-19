Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3 addresses constantly evolving security threats

Apricorn released the USB 3.2 Gen 1 Aegis Secure Key 3 2TB encrypted flash key. Designed for organisations that need large amounts of encrypted storage with a minimal footprint, the new 2TB Aegis Secure Key 3 is the hardware-encrypted flash key of this size, marking a time-honoured tradition of innovation from Apricorn.

Currently, the Aegis Secure Key 3 has eight capacity options ranging from 16GB to 2TB, pricing from $129.00 – $999.00 U.S.

The Aegis Secure Key 3, originally introduced in 2015, was the first Apricorn device to feature AegisWare, Apricorn’s patent-protected firmware that first introduced Forced Enrollment, Programmable PIN lengths, Unattended Auto Lock and Lock Override.

At 256GB, this original version was already double the storage capacity of any encrypted flash key on the market. Fifteen months later, that maximum size doubled to 480GB, and again doubled to 1TB in November of 2018. Seven years after its initial launch, the Aegis Secure Key 3 has been adopted in myriad government, military, and corporate environments and remains Apricorn’s fastest, most rugged flash key in the line.

“The Aegis Secure Key 3 line was designed to address security issues we identified in 2015 and that still plague organisations today. Most of those feature improvements have become standard in the market, including Forced Enrollment which we developed to force users to create their own PIN before they could use the device at all,” said Kurt Markley, U.S. Managing Director, Apricorn. “We’ve consistently increased storage capacities for the Secure Key 3, which employs a mini SSD rather than flash memory, making the line bigger and faster than other hardware-encrypted flash keys. When it comes to tech – especially hardware – it’s rare for a product to remain at the top of its field for more than five years, much less seven. The Aegis Secure Key 3 has become Apricorn’s U2 spy plane.”

Like all Apricorn products, the Aegis Secure Key 3 still comes standard with AegisWare, Apricorn’s proprietary firmware and feature set which was developed to address constantly-evolving security threats and business needs for highly regulated sectors such as government, defense, finance, manufacturing and healthcare. Additional security advantages of Apricorn’s USB 3.2 Gen 1 hardware-encrypted Secure Keys include:

FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated encryption module

On-the fly 100% hardware-based encryption

Software-free setup and operation

OS Agnostic—completely cross platform compatible

Onboard wear-resistant keypad for authentication

Real-time 256-bit AES-XTS hardware encryption

Separate administrator and user modes

Forced-enrollment / user forced enrollment

Programmable minimum PIN length

Advanced configurations for enhanced security

Rugged crush-resistant aluminum enclosure

Aegis Configurator compatibility

IP-68 validated against water and dust damage