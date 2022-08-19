ManageEngine and Sectigo join forces to automate certificate lifecycle management

ManageEngine has integrated its key and certificate lifecycle management solution, Key Manager Plus, and Sectigo. A testament to Sectigo’s push for openness and interoperability in the identity, public key infrastructure (PKI), cryptography space, this integration enables IT admins using Sectigo certificates to automate the entire certificate lifecycle from a central platform.

Customers can leverage this integration to:

Accelerate the procurement of Sectigo certificates with automated domain validation from Key Manager Plus.

Maintain the acquired certificates in a consolidated, up-to-date inventory.

Prevent unforeseen outages with automated renewal of Sectigo certificates.

Plan renewals with timely notifications on certificate and domain expiration.

Gain visibility with reports for certificates issued by Sectigo.

“With work environments going perimeter-less and integrity issues at play in increasingly complex and untrusted IT environments, organizations are looking to step up their certificate lifecycle management (CLM) programs,” said Rajesh Ganesan, president of ManageEngine.

“The integration of Key Manager Plus with Sectigo is an important step in helping security teams protect applications and infrastructures, improve their overall CLM maturity, and reduce risks to their reputation.”, Ganesan continued.

David Mahdi, Chief Strategy Officer and CISO Advisor, Sectigo added, “We are delighted to partner with ManageEngine to further progress the mission of openness and interoperability in the identity, PKI, and cryptography space. Increasingly, we are seeing CISOs needing a robust CLM solution to enable them to cope with the growing number of human and machine identities, which need to be authenticated and secured. The future of identity-first security which includes, CLM, PKI, and machine identity management, will be underpinned by openness and interoperability, and so integrations like this are vital to enable CISOs and their teams to overcome traditional operational challenges with certificate and machine identity management.”